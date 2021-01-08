Sports

Al Merreikh’s goal affected our game plans – Enyimba coach

Enyimba chief Coach, Fatai Osho, has said his players have themselves to blame by allowing visiting Al Merreikh scored an early goal in Aba. Osho watched his team crash out of the Champions League, despite beating Al Merreikh 2 – 1 in the second-leg of the first round qualifying match on Wednesday. Saif Terry gave the Sudanese an early lead in Aba but Enyimba’s striker Victor Mbaoma replied with two goals, which was not enough to send the side through.

The Sudanese giants however advanced to the group phase 4-2 on aggregate, while the Nigerian side drops to the CAF Confederation Cup competition. Speaking to journalists after the match, Osho said conceding on a day they needed to score four goals, affected his team’s psychologically.

“It’s quite clear that the early goal unsettled us, looking at the first leg, their number 9 ( Saif Terry) did a lot of work and we should have closed him down much earlier before he scored the goal,” said the Enyimba Coach. “We recognised that Terry has power and we worked to silence him; we were able to do that after he scored the goal. “The goal he scored today (Wednesday) is different from the ones he scored in Omdurman, but the boys tried their best.

