Al-Mu’minaat challenges Muslim women on societal reformation

Women have a big role to play in the reformation of society but the alarming manner in which youths engage in social vices in contemporary times suggests that women have not been playing their role effectively. These were the words of the guest speaker, Hajiya Khadijah Yusuf Awayewaserere, at the grand finale of ‘Al- Mu’mina’at Week’ organised by the Lagos State chapter of Al-Muminaat (The Believing Women) Organisation. According to Muslim News, an online newspaper, the event, held at the Da’wah Centre, Ijesha, Lagos, last Saturday, was the climax of a weeklong programme of activities by Al-Mu’minaat Organisation.

No fewer than 800 members of the organisation attended the event, which was also attended by representatives of other organisations like the Nasrul-lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT). Speaking on the topic, ‘Muslimah and Her Roles in Societal Reformation’, Hajiya Awayewaserere said: “As women, we have important roles to play in societal development. The children outside there are a representation of the kind of upbringing they had. The alarming state of social vices in the present time only goes to show that women have not been playing their roles very well at home. “It is therefore important for us to play our part. Let us inculcate good morals in these children. The moral bankruptcy in the present day is on a large scale because our children are now exposed to what we parents had no opportunity to be exposed to. Only collective efforts can help tackle the situation.

“Internet fraud known as Yahoo Yahoo is now a norm. More pathetic is that some mothers are also backing this abnormality. We have ‘Association of Yahoo Yahoo Mothers’. Betting is now locally and internationally recognised and legalised. Do all these reflect a sane society? May Allah intervene.” She explained that women share the largest role in reforming the society because they are the closest to the children, whose actions and inactions affect the society. She urged them to see their husbands as partners in training the children and building the home, cautioning against alienating the children and pitting them against their fathers.

In her goodwill message, the special guest of honour, Dr Mutawakilat Ayoade, a consultant plastic surgeon at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, underscored the need for mothers to create time for their children as a way of curbing the ills of the society. Dr Ayoade said: “As mothers, we have neglected our primary role in taking care of the home and children in our quest to further our career and get more money. However, we need to look inwards and see how we can manage the home better because it’s these homes that are breeding these children. “When you hear about all these big names that are doing bad things in the society, most of them have Muslim names. So, it is our failure as women that we are not looking after our children properly. I implore us to create more time for our children.”

Like this: Like Loading...