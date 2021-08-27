Islam

Al-Mu’minaat challenges Muslim women on societal reformation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Women have a big role to play in the reformation of society but the alarming manner in which youths engage in social vices in contemporary times suggests that women have not been playing their role effectively. These were the words of the guest speaker, Hajiya Khadijah Yusuf Awayewaserere, at the grand finale of ‘Al- Mu’mina’at Week’ organised by the Lagos State chapter of Al-Muminaat (The Believing Women) Organisation. According to Muslim News, an online newspaper, the event, held at the Da’wah Centre, Ijesha, Lagos, last Saturday, was the climax of a weeklong programme of activities by Al-Mu’minaat Organisation.

No fewer than 800 members of the organisation attended the event, which was also attended by representatives of other organisations like the Nasrul-lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT). Speaking on the topic, ‘Muslimah and Her Roles in Societal Reformation’, Hajiya Awayewaserere said: “As women, we have important roles to play in societal development. The children outside there are a representation of the kind of upbringing they had. The alarming state of social vices in the present time only goes to show that women have not been playing their roles very well at home. “It is therefore important for us to play our part. Let us inculcate good morals in these children. The moral bankruptcy in the present day is on a large scale because our children are now exposed to what we parents had no opportunity to be exposed to. Only collective efforts can help tackle the situation.

“Internet fraud known as Yahoo Yahoo is now a norm. More pathetic is that some mothers are also backing this abnormality. We have ‘Association of Yahoo Yahoo Mothers’. Betting is now locally and internationally recognised and legalised. Do all these reflect a sane society? May Allah intervene.” She explained that women share the largest role in reforming the society because they are the closest to the children, whose actions and inactions affect the society. She urged them to see their husbands as partners in training the children and building the home, cautioning against alienating the children and pitting them against their fathers.

In her goodwill message, the special guest of honour, Dr Mutawakilat Ayoade, a consultant plastic surgeon at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, underscored the need for mothers to create time for their children as a way of curbing the ills of the society. Dr Ayoade said: “As mothers, we have neglected our primary role in taking care of the home and children in our quest to further our career and get more money. However, we need to look inwards and see how we can manage the home better because it’s these homes that are breeding these children. “When you hear about all these big names that are doing bad things in the society, most of them have Muslim names. So, it is our failure as women that we are not looking after our children properly. I implore us to create more time for our children.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim, Catholic journalists parley, seek accurate reportage

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim and the Catholic Journalists’ groups have engaged in a parley where the need for media men to uphold the ethics of their profession in the discharge of duties to the citizens and the nation. This call was made at a one-day workshop organized by Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) and the […]
Islam

Again, Muslim groups make case for Palestine

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Human rights organisations in Nigeria have again called on the United Nations and all people of good conscience to protect the Palestinians’ rights to life and property. The groups, at a joint press conference last weekend in Lagos, said wanton killing of innocent Palestinians, destruction of property and illegal occupation by the Israeli government must […]
Islam

Countdown: Muslims await Ramadan in 24 days

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

There are about 24 days until April 11, 2021, which has been picked as the day to look for the Crescent of the month of Ramadan 2021. With this, preparations have begun in the Muslim World for the month of sacred fasting. In Nigeria, the government task force on COVID-19 has mulled the plans to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica