Al-Mustapha raises concerns over threats to 2023 election

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), has expressed concerns over the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, sayingtheexercisefaces“numerous threats”, especially insecurity. TheformerChief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, while identifying arms proliferation, hard drugs as well asoiltheftaspotentialthreats facing the elections, however, tasked the military and other security agencies on the need to up the ante, in order to emplace a secure atmosphere for peaceful, credible and violence-free polls.

Speaking in his capacity a guest speaker at the Platinum Post annual roundtable with the theme: “Contemporary security challenges and their effects on the 2023 general elections”, Al-Mustapha claimed that: “For 23 years in a country, we have not sat down to look at changing our doctrinefrommilitarytocivil, in terms of peace education, peace maintenance.” He continued: “…And then there are also the 3907 assorted arms lost in 1999.

Now, just imagine on your own the numerous occurrences that happen: thenumberof police stationsattacked, thenumber of banks attacked, the number of police killed and their arms taken away, the number of arms imported, the number of arms imported by politicians to rig the 2019 elections.” Also speaking, Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Orton, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to createpollunitsatInternallyDisplaced Persons (IDPs) camps, with a view to safeguarding their right to vote. Represented by Prof. Evelyn Dura, his Special Adviser onMillenniumDevelopment Goals (MDGs), the governor said: “For the 2 million IDPs thatI talkedabout, andwhich also permeates other states, whatmeasureshavebeenput in place by INEC to ensure their right to vote?”

 

