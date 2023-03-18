Al-Sairafi of Bahrain bags Best Woman Tourism Minister Award

Women leaders and operators in tourism were not left out of the recent celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) as the red carpet was rolled out at the recently concluded ITB Berlin 2023, to honour women, with the Bahrain Minister of Tourism, Ms. Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, named the Best Woman Tourism Minister. In travel and tourism, most leaders are women, and this is not so much realised in many countries.

Women leaders also count very much for the Islamic world. Perception still counts Islamic countries as a tough place for women to succeed in their professional careers. This perception is changing fast with a new reality. In Saudi Arabia, Princess Haifa Al Saud, is Saudi’s Vice Minister of Tourism while Sarah Al-Husseini has been the Director General of International Cooperation at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism since 2019. The top advisor to the minister of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Gloria Guevara has been seen as the most powerful and outspoken woman in the world of tourism since she was also the former chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). She was also a former tourism minister of her native Mexico. Al -Sairafi was recognised in Berlin as the Best Woman Tourism Minister of the Year by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA).

She was chosen by a specialised judging panel that closely examined various women tourism ministers around the globe, accounting for 29 women tourism ministers. Al -Sairafi achievements in upgrading the tourism and travel sector in Bahrain played a vital role in honouring her with the award. Under her leadership, tourism in Bahrain is 90% back from pre-COVID-19 2019 levels. Under her leadership aslo, the estimated level of recovery for Bahrain predicted by the World Tourism Organisation at 65% was far exceeded. As a tourism minister of an important but smaller Gulf destination, she showed the world how independent countries and regions can benefit from cooperation with other countries. Al -Sairafi said, ‘‘Efforts of our teams at the Ministry of Tourism and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority BTEA), in addition to our partners in the private tourism establishments as well as other stakeholders, show excellent results. “This is a testament to our keen desire to contribute as part of team Bahrain to overcome the obstacles that the tourism sector went through during the pandemic and bring back this important field to its normal position to enable it to contribute to boosting the national economy, diversifying income sources, creating employment opportunities and attracting investments.” She further pointed out the many untold success stories in the Kingdom of Bahrain that craft unique visitor experiences. Bahrain is active in regional tourism activities and the Meeting and Incentive industry market. Many young Saudi Arabians see Bahrain as a popular weekend destination. Bahrainis see Saudi Arabia as a destination of many new trendy and cultural opportunities – and travel between the two countries is booming, especially on weekends. Bahrain is located in the Arabian Gulf, boasting its own version of a Formula 1 Grand Prix, a growing art and foodie scene heavily cross-pollinated by Manama’s large expat population and a wealth of activities enjoyed on the azure waters surrounding this collection of islands. Bahrain will appeal to travelers who seek an unpretentious yet confident country bearing all the hallmarks of a modern, wealthy Gulf nation. Tourists often overlook this multilayered and multicultural destination in the making. As a smaller independent travel destination sandwiched between neighboring Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, the kingdom has developed its niche within tourism destinations in the Gulf region. Cooperation is a win-win.

