Al-Shabab says it killed 170 AU soldiers in attack

The Somali Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said in a statement it had killed more than 170 Burundian soldiers who were in Somalia as part of an African Union (AU) force.

It has also said that it has taken complete control of the AU base where they were stationed, which is more than 100km (62 miles) north-east of the capital, Mogadishu, reports the BBC.

The claims have not been independently confirmed.

There were reports of heavy gunfire following the pre-dawn raid and eyewitnesses said they had seen weapons being fired from helicopters.

The jihadist group frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks as part of its war against Somalia’s central government.

 

