Alaafin: 65 aspirants appeared for interview, 10 shortlisted -Oyomesi

…Ifa Oracle to determine the next Alaafin from the shortlisted 10 Princes

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Members of the Oyo Traditional Council (the Oyomesi) have concluded their sittings on screening and interview for 65 aspirants who appeared before them, poised to fill the vacant stool of the Alaafin, out of which only 10 have been shortlisted.

According to a press release signed by Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Friday, the acting Regent and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, made this disclosed today on behalf of the Council.

The Basorun stated that members of the Oyo Mesi would soon meet to deliberate on the next step, which is the Ifa consultation to determine who will be the 46th Alaafin of Oyo following the passing on of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022 at 83 having reigned for 52 years.

According to Basorun: “Whoever emerges among the shortlisted aspirants will be candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

The acting Regent used the medium to react to an alleged  misinformation in some media, including the social media on the collection of N200,000 from each of the aspirants and representation of one of the Oyo Mesi during the interview period.

 

