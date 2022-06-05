Alaafin, an irreplaceable historical encyclopaedia –Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday described the late Alaafin of Oyo, His Royal Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as an irreplaceable encyclopaedia of history and Yoruba culture.

The governor made the remark at the final burial of the 45th monarch of the ancient town held at the Olivet High School, Oyo, where many dignitaries converged to pay their last respect to the 83-year old Oba who reigned for 52 years and joined his ancestors on Friday, April 22, and was buried the flowing day, at Bara, Agboye area of Oyo Town.

Makinde, who dispelled the belief held by many that there was frostship relationship between him and the late Alaafin, said: “Baba and I were in a very good relationship. Kabiyesi and I never fought contrary to some insinuations. We are celebrating the life of a man who lived well.

He lived an impactful life. Baba spent more than half a century on the throne of his forefathers. It was indeed a great feat.” Talking about the process to select the 46th Alaafin, the governor said ” the process to select the new Alaafin must be in conformity with the Chieftaincy Declaration of Oyo State which was signed. Some people came to me and said the selection process must not be limited to only two ruling houses.

They said other families should be included, but I said the selection should be in conformity with the Chieftaincy Declaration that was signed.” He urged the Oyomesi (Kingmakers) to do the needful in the nick of time. The Chieftaincy Declaration, only two ruling houses: Alowolodu and Agunloye have been reigning in Oyo.

However some families who believe Atiba had eleven children among them Owoade, are clamouring that the ruling houses should be enlarged to accommodate them. Dignitaries in attendance were: the Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Dr. Momhood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who was represented by the Osi Olubadan High Chief Eddy Oyewole, the Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Onjeru of Ijeruland Oba Sunday Oyediran, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (former Osun State Governor), Iba Gani Adams, Aare Kakanfo of Yorubaland, the PDP governorship candidate for 2023 election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, the Oyomesi led by Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuff Ayoola, the CAN President Revd Samson Ayokunle, the Chief Imam of Oyo Alhaji Abduganiy Ajokidero, and the host Prince, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, among others.

On the band stand, entertaining the guests, was Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland K1 the Ultimate Wasiu Ayinde

