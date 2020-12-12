ALAAFIN, EMIR, OTHERS DECLARE READINESS TO FIGHT INSECURITY

•Say monarchs have ability to ensure peace in their domains

• ‘Information gathering, management crucial to fight’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja called on the 36 state governors to work more with traditional rulers and community members to improve local intelligence gathering that will aid the work of security agencies.

The president, who listened to presentations by the governors on their specific security challenges, recalled that in the old order, communities identified new comers and passed information to constituted authority. Reacting to the call, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba [Dr.] Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, lauded Buhari’s statement, describing it as a ‘welcomed development’.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said traditional rulers in the state are in tandem with the charge of Mr. President to the governors to work with them on the issue of insecurity ravaging the country. Also, the Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji (Dr.) Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, has maintained while reacting to the call that one of the importance of governance and security in the society is to protect and keep safe the property and people. While in Bayelsa, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, believes that Security is every person’s responsibility, saying that everyone should endeavour to ensure that their environment is safe for continuous habitation.

Oba Adeyemi, through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, said that traditional rulers are formidable barricades, which reinforce peace and security of the nation. The Royal Father stated that such bestial and criminal Lagos’ acts, which occurred in Lagos, where the Palace of Oba of Lagos was burgled had far reaching repercussions on the perpetrators because it is a taboo in Yorubaland. The paramount ruler also noted with concern the insecurity in the country, which he blamed on lack of confidence and synergy between security agencies and other stakeholders in the society, in areas of information gathering and management.

He said: “As custodians of traditions and values, we [traditional rulers] are the ones, who keep peace in our rural areas and in the various local governments that constitute our various states. “As Nigerians, we must respect our various religious and ethnic backgrounds, because it is God that brought us together under one country.” The Paramount Ruler further described banditry and other security challenges facing the country as “worrisome and disturbing”, blaming international conspiracy with the connivance of some unpatriotic citizens for their escalations.

Oba Adeyemi, said he is of the conviction that security is critical to the survival of any nation to forestall lawlessness, chaos and the eventual disintegration of the country. In the same vein, Sulu- Gambari said as a matter of fact, the traditional rulers in Kwara State remain committed to the wellbeing of their subjects in a bid to further consolidate the peaceful coexistence in the state. In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir said: “I commend the various measures put in place by the Federal Government towards tackling the incessant insurgency bedeviling the country as well as threatening the unity of the nation.

“Traditional rulers in Kwara State have always been supporting the government in their programmes and actions aimed at ensuring protection of lives and property. “We are at the grassroots and all measures are usually in place to complement government’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.

“This is part of the mandate I always charge newly appointed traditional rulers, not to admit any strange person under any guise into the community without due diligence on the person. “Therefore, the position of President Muhammadu Buhari is a welcome idea and we shall continue to support governments at all levels in their masses oriented programmes for a better Nigeria.” Also, the Lamido Adamawa, who spoke through Hakimin Jimeta, Alhaji Baba Paris, said before the President’s charge, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, had collaborated with traditional rulers on the need to liaise with security agents, aimed at bringing the monster to a standstill.

He said: “The idea of Mr. President is in good faith and it is a good intention of the government to have a peaceful and conducive environment for its teeming citizens since the traditional rulers know much about their domains.” Likewise, King Bubaraye Dakolo said that the responsibility lies on the government at all levels to ensure that everybody is safe. While governors should do so in their states, he said, it is more on the Federal Government to ensure that all nooks and crannies of the country are safe – from hamlet to village to town to LGA and to State.

“This is because the Federal Government controls the Police, army, the navy, the air force, fire brigade girls, guide and every other group. “You know that the State governors don’t control those instruments. It is the Federal Government that has total control of all security agencies. “So, if there is any gap anywhere, it is the responsibility of the FG to ensure it is fixed pronto.”

