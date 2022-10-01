News

Alaafin: Ifa consultation, not voting, will choose next King, Basorun of Oyo insists

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Against a publication in a magazine alleging foul play in the ongoing selection process of the next Alaafin of Oyo among the 68 shortlisted aspirants, the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola, Layinka 1, (Head of the Oyomesi Kingmakers), has kicked, saying that all is well among the Oyo Traditional Council, insisting that Ifa consultation and not voting will be used to choose the next Alaafin.

There had been some hiccups among the Oyomesi recently concerning the modus operandi of selection of the 46th Alaafin after the transition of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022 at the age of 83, having spent 52 years on the throne.

In a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan and signed by Bode Durojaye, the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, the Council through the Basorun said: “The attention of the Oyo Traditional Council, known as the Oyo Mesi, has been drawn to a publication in a magazine on the 30th of September, 2022.

“The said publication was misleading, malicious and did not truly reflect what actually transpired at the hearing of the Oyo Mesi held on 28th of September, 2022.

“In his reaction, the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola, Layinka 1, who restated his commitment to uphold justice and fairness in the choice of a new Alaafin, insisted that Ifa consultation and not voting in whatever form will determine who will be the next King.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

