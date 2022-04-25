Alaafin made great impact across Nigeria, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III lived a life that had a great impact on humanity “not only in Oyo State but throughout the federation”. He promised that the state government would give Oba Adeyemi he said: “We have perhaps lost the last human encyclopedia of our traditional history” a befitting burial. The governor stated this on Sunday during his condolence visit to the family of the deceased at the Aafin (palace), Oyo. Makinde said though Oba Adeyemi lived long and reigned for 52 years, it was still painful that he passed away. According to him, the death of three foremost monarchs in the state – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; and the Alaafin – were ordained by God and that they all lived a life of impact and left significant marks that would bring progress to the state.

