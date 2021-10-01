News

Alaafin names Gbajabiamila as Supreme Legislative Guide of Yorubaland

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been conferred with the traditional title of the Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Legislative Guide for Yorubaland) by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The Alaafin made the conferment in a letter dated September 7, 2021, and presented to the Speaker on Thursday at the National Assembly, Abuja, by members of the Oyomesi Council led by the Bashorun of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Yusuf Olayinka Ayoola, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom. The monarch said in the letter that: “Since your victory at the polls and subsequent swearing- in as a member of the House of Representatives representing the good people of Surulere federal constituency of Lagos State in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and eventual emergence as the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly House of Representatives via an overwhelming 283 votes out of 360 members.

Our Reporters

