Alaafin of Oyo decorates Shina Peller

Unarguably, Shina Abiola who is better known as Shina Peller remains the most visible among the children of the foremost magician in the country, late Moshood Abiola a.k.a Peller.

With his hands in different businesses, young Shina’s effort was really crown wit success that he started controlling large sum of money early in life. While he was rising in the business world, he didn’t remain static on the social radar where he loves to be as his profile continued to rise even in the social circle.

With a good foresight, he was able to put his popularity in to good use by dabbling into the political arena where he stood for election in 2019.

And today, as a member of the lower chambers of the National Assembly, Honorable Shina Peller represents the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/ Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State. Like it is known that success has so many relatives, Shina has remained the toast wherever he goes such that everyone wants to court him, and this has brought honor and recognition his way from different quarters.

It is in the same vein and in recorgnition of his personality as a worthy Yoruba son that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in the spirit of the celebration of his 50th anniversary on the throne as Alaafin decided to honor Peller with a chieftaincy title. Honorable Shina was decorated with the title of Ayedero of Yoruba land.

According to Alaafin, he said that he found the philanthropist worthy of the title on the basis that he is a thoroughbred Yorubaman, who is a culturally inclined and traditionally oriented personality that can wear the toga of Yoruba royalty and a promoter of the institution of Chieftaincy. In his acceptance letter, Hon. Peller felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on the 50th anniversary of his ascension to his forefathers’ throne.

He praised Iku baba Yeye whom he described as his father, as an encyclopedia of the Yoruba race’s culture and traditions and a bridge-builder in Nigeria.

