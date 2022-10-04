News Top Stories

Alaafin Stool: 9 ‘sidelined’ ruling houses agree to present one candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nine out of the 11 ruling houses in Oyo have called on the Oyo Traditional Council, also known as the Oyo Mesi, to apply fairness and inclusiveness in the process of selecting the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The agitations that have been trailing the selection process took another turn at the weekend when nine families  claimed they have been marginalised over the years.

They said they have agreed to present a single candidate to the Oyo Mesi for consideration to the stool of the monarch of the ancient town A member of the Adelabu Atiba Family, Prince Ahmed Adelabu, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Adelabu, only the Alowolodu and Agunloye families had been taking turns at reigning in Oyo for centuries and had sidelined the other nine ruling families. He said the aim of  the agitation of the nine families was not to antagonise anyone but to ensure everyone did the proper thing so that people’s rights are not denied them.

 

The ‘sidelined’ ruling families at the briefing include: Adeitan, Lanite, Adesokan Baba Idode, Adelabu Baba Ibadan, Iteade Abidekun, Adediran-Ese Apata, Adesiyan, Tella Okitipapa and Agbojulogun. A member of the Adelabu Atiba Family, Prince Ahmed Adelabu, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

 

According to Adelabu, only the Alowolodu and Agunloye families had been taking turns at reigning in Oyo for centuries and had sidelined the other nine ruling families. He said the aim of the agitation of the nine families was not to antagonise anyone but to ensure everyone did the proper thing so that people’s rights are not denied them.

The ‘sidelined’ ruling families at the briefing include Adeitan, Lanite, Adesokan Baba Idode, Adelabu Baba Ibadan, Iteade Abidekun, Adediran-Ese Apata, Adesiyan, Tella Okitipapa and Agbojulogun.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why MD Glam Products impress Beauty Enthusiasts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MD Glam Skincare Products enable you to turn the clock! Now, who wouldn’t want that!? This is the age of awakening. Everyone today is particular about nurturing their skin. Cosmetics may help you mask the puffy eyes, contour the lines, yet the joy of feeling young is short-lived! And that’s what the MD Glam Skincare […]
News Top Stories

Presidency mocks opposition over botched labour strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, mocked Nigerians opposed to the harsh economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and warned supporters of the government to be wary of the antics of the opposition whom, it said, was bent towards pulling the current government down.   Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina described […]
News Top Stories

GENERAL SURA TO PLATEAU RESIDENTS: Rise up, defend yourselves against bandits’ attacks

Posted on Author MUSA PAM

…says killers are not ghosts, must be fished out Addressing Nigeria’s challenges demands justice, equity Brigadier General John Sura (rtd.), who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Force Headquarters, and a strong Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos said innocent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica