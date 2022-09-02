News Top Stories

Alaafin Stool: Baba Iyaji submits 86 names to Oyomesi

Baba Iyaji, the Head of Oyo Princes in the Oyo kingdom, Chief Mukaila Afonja, has submitted the names of 86 contestants for the vacant stool of Alaafin to the Head of Kingmakers, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Ayoola. Basorun, who has been performing the role of the regent of the town since the Alaafin Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 on April 22, 2022, was learnt to have taken posession of the list from Baba Iyaji.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, made this development known yesterday, disclosing tha Basorun had summoned an emergency meeting of Oyo Mesi following the receipt of the names. He said: “In attendance at the meeting was the Chairperson, Atiba Local Government, Alhaja Kafilat Olakojo. “At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that all the contestants should, as a matter of utmost concern, attend a peace meeting on Saturday, 3rd of September, 2022, at the Agbala Ogun Hall, in the Palace.”

 

