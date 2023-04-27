Alaafin Stool: Call clerics to order, traditionalists tell Makinde, others

Traditionalists under the aegis of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo (Ajo Awon Araba/Oluawo L’Agbaye), Oyo State chapter have called on Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to call Sheik Muhideen Bello to order over his recent statement on the Alaafin of Oyo stool, which according to them could lead to religious crisis in the state.

The traditionalists in a statement signed by Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland, allegedly accused Bello and some other Islamic clerics of trying to cause religious crisis by meddling into matters that has to do with culture and tradition of Yoruba people.

The statement reads: “As peace loving traditional religion worshippers in Oyo state, we are using this medium to call on the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, the State Director of State Security Services, the Chief Imam of Ibadan, the Chief Imam of Oyo, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland and other notable Muslim leaders to call Sheik Muhideen Bello and other Islamic Clerics to order regarding their statements that could bring about religious crisis in Oyo state.” The traditionalists said the issue of who will become Alaafin or how will Alaafin emerge, that Sheik Muhideen Bello is meddling with is simply an issue of culture and tradition of the people. “The Oyo Mesi will consult Ifa oracle to know who is best suited for the position.

“The statement credited to Sheik Muhideen Bello that Ifa should no longer be consulted in choosing new Alaafin is unfortunate. It is simply a matter that has to do with culture and tradition of our people. ” Speaking further, the traditionalists also condemned what they called as threats to the life of a traditionalist known as ‘Talolohun”, by some Islamic clerics.”