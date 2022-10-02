Alaafin stool: Ifa ‘ll choose next monarch –Basorun

Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, has insisted that the Ifa Oracle will choose the successor of the Late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III).

High Chief Ayoola said this to debunk the story making the rounds that there were foul play in the on – going selection process in which 68 have been shortlisted. Also, he said that all is well among the Oyo Traditional Council, and that Ifa consultation and not voting will be used to choose the next Alaafin.

There had been some hiccups among the Oyomesi recently concerning the modus operandi of selection of the 46th Alaafin after the transition of Oba Adeyemi on April 22, 2022 at the age of 83, having spent 52 years on the throne.

In a release made signed by Director, Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durotoye and made through the Basorun said: “The attention of the Oyo Traditional Council, known as the Oyo Mesi, has been drawn to a publication in the City Magazine headlined, Alaafin stool: CONCERNED STAKEHOLDERS RAISE ALARM OVER PERCEIVED FOUL PLAY AND NEGLECT OF TRADITION, and published on the 30th of September, 2022.

“The said publication was misleading, malicious and did not truly reflect what actually transpired at the hearing of Oyo Mesi held on 28th of September, 2022.

“In his reaction, the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola, Layinka 1, who restated his commitment to uphold justice and fairness in the choice of a new Alaafin, insisted that Ifa Consultation and not voting in whatever form will determine who will be the next King.

“Irrespective of wicked lies, misinformation rumours and insinuations milling around, I, the Basorun of Oyo, remain undaunted, but focused, determined and devoted to the cause of progress, unity and the development of our town.

“It is indeed unfortunate that a section of the media have turned themselves into junkyards for spent forces whose stock-in- trade is fanning embers of civil strife in order to feather their nests. I also commend other media that have not thrown professionalism to the dogs, but are really practising responsible journalism. I enjoin these reliable media to keep up the reputable standard and not to rely on information from either the social media or bloggers”.

Concerning the alleged disunity among the Oyo Mesi, the Basorun said, “We are one and indivisible. Where did they get the unsubstantiated information that we are in disarray? Over what? It is the handwork of the spent forces who do not wish us well.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...