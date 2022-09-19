News

Alaafin Stool: Kingmakers clear all aspirants to face Ifa

The Oyo Traditional Council (Oyomesi) has said the 65 aspirants for the vacant Alaafin stool will be presented before Ifa oracle for consultation.

 

This was contrary to Friday’s announcement that 10 aspirants had been short-    listed out of the over 65 contestants who appeared for screening on Thursday.

 

The Oyomesi (kingmakers) also denied any form of rift among its members but confirmed there was “little disagreement” on the ten shortlisted names.

In a statement by Bode Durojaye, the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo on Sunday, the Basorun of Oyo, Chief Yussuf Ayoola Layinka 1, whoever emergesamongtheaspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.

He said: “There is no rift among members of the Oyomesi, contrary to insinuations and misinformation milling around. We are as united as ever.

Misunderstanding can happen at any given point in time. It is natural. What is important is the amicable resolution, in order not to let the misunderstanding degenerate into violence.”

 

