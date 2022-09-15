News

Alaafin Stool: Kingmakers condemns call for selection process stoppage

Posted on

The Traditional Council in Oyo town (Oyomesi) has condemned the called by nine families in the Atiba ruling house for the stoppage of the ongoing selection process to fill the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo. Bode Durojaiye, the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, in a statement, said the Oyomesi (kingmakers) said: “The press conference addressed by one Prince Afolabi Adeshina (from Adeitan family) on behalf of other 10 fami- lies is not only laughable but neither here nor there. The Basorun of Oyo and Head of the Oyomesi, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Layinka, said the issue raised by Adeshina was between the Alaafin Atiba and the Oyo State Government, which has nothing to do with the Oyomesi, let alone stop them from going ahead with their ongoing interview for the shortlisted aspirants. “The Head of Royal Families, Baba Iyaji, in conjunction with the Mogaji Agunloye Royal Family, Prince Adeladan, had confirmed the ruling house for the next Alaafin stool to be the Agunloye family.”

 

Our Reporters

