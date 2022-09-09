Alaafin Stool: Kingmakers screen 30 aspirants

The Council of Kingmakers (Oyomesi) yesterday said it has screened more than 30 out of the 68 aspirants for the vacant throne of the Alaafin of Oyo. The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, said this in a release. He said the screening “is being conducted by all members of the Oyo Traditional Council ( Oyo Mesi) led by its Chairman and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1. It is observed by some officials of the Atiba Local Government led by the Chairperson, Alhaja Kafilat Mojisola Olakojo”.

