Metro & Crime

Alaafin Stool: Nine ‘sidelined’ ruling houses agree to present one candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nine out of the 11 ruling houses in Oyo have called on the Oyo Traditional Council, also known as the Oyo Mesi, to apply fairness and inclusiveness in the process of selecting the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The agitations that have been trailing the selection process took another turn at the weekend when nine families claimed they have been marginalised over the years.

They said they have agreed to present a single candidate to the Oyo Mesi for consideration to the stool of the monarch of the ancient town

A member of the Adelabu Atiba Family, Prince Ahmed Adelabu, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Adelabu, only the Alowolodu and Agunloye families had been taking turns at reigning in Oyo for centuries and had sidelined the other nine ruling families.

He said the aim of the agitation of the nine families was not to antagonise anyone but to ensure everyone did the proper thing so that people’s rights are not denied them.

The ‘sidelined’ ruling families at the briefing include: Adeitan, Lanite, Adesokan Baba Idode, Adelabu Baba Ibadan, Iteade Abidekun, Adediran-Ese Apata, Adesiyan, Tella Okitipapa and Agbojulogun.

A member of the Adelabu Atiba Family, Prince Ahmed Adelabu, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

According to Adelabu, only the Alowolodu and Agunloye families had been taking turns at reigning in Oyo for centuries and had sidelined the other nine ruling families.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta: Gunmen kill ASP as police declare two wanted for terrorism

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

A four man gang of gunmen have killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), David Igbinovia, at Ime-Obi in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. This happened as the command in the state declared one Francis Odiakose, alias Module, and Christopher Odiakose, a.k.a Bif Fish, wanted for act of terrorism. Also, it […]
Metro & Crime

Two dead, five injured in Lagos-Ibadan road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two people have died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday. The accident, which involved a Toyota Haice bus, with registration number, GM T641 XL and a Benz truck, marked, KSF 320 XX, occurred at Mowe axis of the highway. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Aba: Markets shut as soldiers, police barricade roads leading to Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by thr Abia State government and the tension created by a clash between security operatives and some hoodlums on Tuesday, all major and minor markets in Aba, Abia State have been shutdown. New Telegraph learnt that there is a heavy tension in Aba on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica