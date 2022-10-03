Alaafin Stool: Nine ‘sidelined’ ruling houses agree to present one candidate

Nine out of the 11 ruling houses in Oyo have called on the Oyo Traditional Council, also known as the Oyo Mesi, to apply fairness and inclusiveness in the process of selecting the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The agitations that have been trailing the selection process took another turn at the weekend when nine families claimed they have been marginalised over the years.

They said they have agreed to present a single candidate to the Oyo Mesi for consideration to the stool of the monarch of the ancient town

A member of the Adelabu Atiba Family, Prince Ahmed Adelabu, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Adelabu, only the Alowolodu and Agunloye families had been taking turns at reigning in Oyo for centuries and had sidelined the other nine ruling families.

He said the aim of the agitation of the nine families was not to antagonise anyone but to ensure everyone did the proper thing so that people’s rights are not denied them.

The ‘sidelined’ ruling families at the briefing include: Adeitan, Lanite, Adesokan Baba Idode, Adelabu Baba Ibadan, Iteade Abidekun, Adediran-Ese Apata, Adesiyan, Tella Okitipapa and Agbojulogun.

