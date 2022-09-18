Alaafin Stool: Oyo kingmaker, Alapinni, dies

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

One of the king makers in Oyo Traditional Council otherwise called Oyomesi, the Alapinni of Oyo land, High Chief, Alh Abdul-Rasheed Shehu, is dead.

New Telegraph learnt that Alapinni died early Sunday morning following a battle with an undisclosed sickness.

He would be buried according to Islamic rites by 4pm this afternoon within the family compound, the Oyo East Local Government Council authority has revealed.

One of the daughters of the deceased kingmaker, Badira, was married to the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Announcing the passing on, the Council management wrote: “Inahilahi wahinahilai rojibuna! With a heavy heart, and submission to the will of Allah, the Management of Oyo East L.G regrets to announce the passing of the High Chief, the Alapinni of Oyo Land, Alh Abdul-Rasheed Shehu early this morning Sunday 18th Sept. 2022.

“Burial arrangement will come up at his residence today at 4:00 p.m. May Almighty Allah repose his soul in aljanna fridau.”

It will be recalled that the deceased, who is number four in the Oyomesi rank, could not be active in the ongoing selection process for the choice of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. He was represented in the screening and interview of aspirants jostling to be next Alaafin.

