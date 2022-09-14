News

Alaafin Stool: Protesting families want selection process stopped

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

As the selection process to fill the vacant Alaafin stool continues, nine families in the Atiba lineage have alleged marginalization, calling for the discontinuation of exercise. Following the passing of Oba Lamidi Olayowola Adeyemi 111 on April 22, the Oyomesi (kingmakers) commenced screening of the 68 aspirants jostling for the position from the Agunloye Ruling Family. Other aspirants from the other lineage of the Atiba, their progenitor, who made the list to be 119, have however been shut out. The nine families, who addressed a press conference yesterday at Akinmorin community in Oyo town, urged the Oyo State Government to stop the selection process in the interest of peace, justice, equity and fairness.

 

Our Reporters

