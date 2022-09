Alaafin Stool: Protesting families want selection process stopped

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday vowed not to repeal the widely accepted Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state as canvassed by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). He advised the group to stop daydreaming on the matter as the law was sacrosanct […]

Philip Nyam, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday urged the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the standing committees of the House to create innovative ways of engaging the public and relevant stakeholders in every legislative process.He said the House needed to build support for policy initiatives as well as […]

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that the $430 million Dollars highway project linking Enugu to Bamenda in Cameroon will be completed this year. The bank, in a statement issued yesterday, said that it was part of its investments in West Africa, which currently stands at $16 billion Dollars. The statement quoted the […]

As the selection process to fill the vacant Alaafin stool continues, nine families in the Atiba lineage have alleged marginalization, calling for the discontinuation of exercise. Following the passing of Oba Lamidi Olayowola Adeyemi 111 on April 22, the Oyomesi (kingmakers) commenced screening of the 68 aspirants jostling for the position from the Agunloye Ruling Family. Other aspirants from the other lineage of the Atiba, their progenitor, who made the list to be 119, have however been shut out. The nine families, who addressed a press conference yesterday at Akinmorin community in Oyo town, urged the Oyo State Government to stop the selection process in the interest of peace, justice, equity and fairness.

