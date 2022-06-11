Alaafin Stool Selection: Recognised Agunloye Ruling House presents 48 aspirants to Oyomesi

In line with the position of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, that the choice of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo will be made based on the existing Chieftaincy Declaration of the state which only recognises the Alowolodu and Agunloye Ruling Houses, the Oyomesi have received list of names of 48 aspirants who are mainly from the Agunloye family.

New Telegraph learnt that agitations that erupted from some families after the demise of the Alaafin, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on April 22 at the age of 83, to the effect that they are also qualified to become Alaafin being members of the expanded eleven children of Atiba, could after all not hold water.

The late Alaafin was from the Alowolodu ruling house and it was the turn of the Agunloye family to produce the next Alaafin. Names of interested aspirants numbering 48 from the Agunloye family including the Owoade family have been forwarded to the Baba Iyaji who according to investigation and traditional role has forwarded the list to the Basorun of Oyo, who heads the seven-member Oyomesi (the Kingmakers).

The official chieftaincy declaration which Governor Makinde said was signed and will be followed to select the next Alaafin is under Section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law, Cap 19 of the Customary Law which regulated the selection of the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy providing thus that: “there are two Ruling Houses and the identity of each Ruling House is: 1. Agunloye, and 2. Alowolodu”.

The governor had last week Saturday during the final burial of the Alaafin said that his government would not make use of the 1976 document that was not signed but rather the signed and recognised Oyo State Chieftaincy Declaration.

