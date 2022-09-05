Alaafin Stool Succession: Screening commences today

The Regent and the Basorun of Oyo High Chief Akinade Yussuf Ayoola Layinka 1 has promised that the kingmakers (Oyo Mesi) will be transparent in choosing the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The throne became vacant following the passing of Oba Lamidi Olayieola Adeyemi 111. Layinka made the pledge on Saturday at a meeting between the Oyo Traditional Council and Agunloye family.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaye confirmed the development. The Regent, who was earlier quoted as saying that the Ifa oracle, not Oyo Mesi will decide the next Alaafin, dispelled the rumours that the kingmakers were working for some aspirants.

He said: "I think every right-thinking Nigerians should, without fear or favour, condemn communication that degrades individuals and humanity through distortion, intimidation, coercion, and violence, and through the expression of intolerance and hatred.

"Words can be powerful – both in helping you achieve your speech goal and in affecting your audience in significant ways. It is essential that public speakers refrain from hate or sexist language.

"Hate speech is the use of words and phrases not only to demean another person or group but also to express hatred and prejudice." Durojaye said the meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Atiba Local Government Area, Alhaja Kafilat Mojisola Olakojo.

