News

Alaafin stool: ‘We‘ll head for court if clearance of 10 princes not reversed

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The number 3 High Chief among the Kingmakers (Oyomesi), Lamidi Olayanju, who is the Samu of Oyo, yesterday threatened that he and three other High Chiefs would go to court to challenge Friday’s minority decision to clear 10 of the 65 aspirants jostling to become the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

The Head of the Kingmakers (Oyo Traditional Council), the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, through Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Friday in release claimed that the Council had concluded screening of 65 aspirants and ten (10) had been found worthy to be presented to Ifa Oracle to determine who occupies the stool. Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on Friday, April 22, joined his forefathers at 83 after he reigned for 52 years. However, High Chief Samu, had countered the press statement, saying that he and three other members of the Council were not aware of the decision to clear 10 aspirants.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph yesterday, High Chief Samu said that the Agbaakin (High Chief Asimiyu) is No. 2 in the Oyomesi rank while he is No. 3. The Alapinni (High Chief Rasheed Sheu) is No 4, while Lagunna is No 5 and Akinniku (High Chief Amusa Yusuf) is number 6.

He however said that he and three of the High Chiefs (Agbaakin, Akinniku and Alapinni were not carried along in the decision, stressing “We don’t know who sat with Basorun to take that decision when in actual fact we had adjourned till Tuesday to meet again to allow for 20 other aspirants who did not come for interview to be availed the opportunity, since not all of them reside within Nigeria.

“I had solicited that we meet again on Monday but the Basorun said he would be travelling. I then suggested Tuesday and we all agreed we meet on Tuesday so that 20 of the 81 that did not come for interview could come for the sake of fairplay.

“Hearing the news on the radio on Friday that 10 aspirants had been cleared out of 65 and that the next step is Ifa’s consultation beat my imagination. I still insist that four of us were not part of that decision.

Even the Alapinni is indisposed but his children told me that they were not aware of such decision from the Basorun. “Why the hurry for God’s sake? Why can’t we wait till Tuesday as agreed?

 

Our fathers sat to choose the late Alaafin and it took them about three years and five months before the late Alaafin was installed. Ours is just within five months, so why the hurry?

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Women, youth urged to participate in West African politics

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Women and youth in the West African sub-region have been advised to participate actively in the political development of their countries. The founder of Rosula Foundation, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu said women and youth have to population to effect the desired change in the region. Speaking as a guest speaker at the West African Leadership […]
News

Honing their skills for local content

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

The Nigeria Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB) is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have a major say in oil production and business in the country. It is also engaged with relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of the set goals. PAULINE ONYIBE in Yenagoa, reports on one of such moves Gradually, the Niger Delta […]
News

2023: Nothing’ve changed over transmission of election results -INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) has dispelled fears over social media reports of manual transmission of 2023 election results. INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, said his recent interview with a national newspaper was misinterpreted. Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that some people have interpreted the explanation on result […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica