Alaafin stool: ‘We‘ll head for court if clearance of 10 princes not reversed

The number 3 High Chief among the Kingmakers (Oyomesi), Lamidi Olayanju, who is the Samu of Oyo, yesterday threatened that he and three other High Chiefs would go to court to challenge Friday’s minority decision to clear 10 of the 65 aspirants jostling to become the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

The Head of the Kingmakers (Oyo Traditional Council), the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, through Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Friday in release claimed that the Council had concluded screening of 65 aspirants and ten (10) had been found worthy to be presented to Ifa Oracle to determine who occupies the stool. Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on Friday, April 22, joined his forefathers at 83 after he reigned for 52 years. However, High Chief Samu, had countered the press statement, saying that he and three other members of the Council were not aware of the decision to clear 10 aspirants.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph yesterday, High Chief Samu said that the Agbaakin (High Chief Asimiyu) is No. 2 in the Oyomesi rank while he is No. 3. The Alapinni (High Chief Rasheed Sheu) is No 4, while Lagunna is No 5 and Akinniku (High Chief Amusa Yusuf) is number 6.

He however said that he and three of the High Chiefs (Agbaakin, Akinniku and Alapinni were not carried along in the decision, stressing “We don’t know who sat with Basorun to take that decision when in actual fact we had adjourned till Tuesday to meet again to allow for 20 other aspirants who did not come for interview to be availed the opportunity, since not all of them reside within Nigeria.

“I had solicited that we meet again on Monday but the Basorun said he would be travelling. I then suggested Tuesday and we all agreed we meet on Tuesday so that 20 of the 81 that did not come for interview could come for the sake of fairplay.

“Hearing the news on the radio on Friday that 10 aspirants had been cleared out of 65 and that the next step is Ifa’s consultation beat my imagination. I still insist that four of us were not part of that decision.

Even the Alapinni is indisposed but his children told me that they were not aware of such decision from the Basorun. “Why the hurry for God’s sake? Why can’t we wait till Tuesday as agreed?

Our fathers sat to choose the late Alaafin and it took them about three years and five months before the late Alaafin was installed. Ours is just within five months, so why the hurry?

