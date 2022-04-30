Alaafin succession: Ladigbolu Ruling House dismisses claim of Olawoyin Ruling House

Exactly a week ago today, news broke about the passage of an exceptional personality who until then sat on one of the nation’s most important traditional stools which is steeped in history and culture. The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo is considered as a very important one considering its rich history spanning several centuries.

The importance of the office has been well captured by historians as well as history enthusiasts alike in several written texts both local and foreign. These intellectual efforts have been well catalogued having been derived from well coded oral assets that have been passed down from several generations to showcase not just the heroics but also the numerous other landmark achievements of founders and leaders of the enigmatic space that subsequently came to be known as Oyo Empire. For the last occupant of the stool, late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi, Alowolodu III, Saturday, 23rd of April, 2022 marks the end of a remarkable era in Oyo history when the 52-year reign of an activist monarch, a cultural revivalist and a consummate historian whose development contributions and developmental strides were not just limited to Oyo township but also the country.

Oba Adeyemi did not just love his people by serving as the needed bridge for facilitating developmental programmes to his domain; he was also famous for his numerous useful interventions on issues of national significance. It is useful to note that his views and opinions on issues are usually well thought out as they are steeped in history, wise counsel as well as sound philosophical basis. As well known, everything that has a beginning must sure have an end and with the torrents of eulogies trailing the demise of the colourful and flamboyant monarch whose mandatory eight-day Islamic firdau prayers are to hold today, he indeed left a remarkable footprints for his successor to step into. The observance of the eight-day Islamic rites of prayers for the passage of Oba Adeyemi III comes with the jostling by eligible Oyo princes to fill the all-important stool.

The importance of this was stressed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State when he visited the family and the kingmakers. Makinde impressed on his hosts the need to fast track the process, saying the stool is very important for the successor process to drag for so long. Echoing the same sentiment is the Baba Yaji (Head of Oyo Princes), Prince Mukaila Afonja who stated during an interactive session with the media in Oyo town that the race to succeed Oba Adeyemi is expected to begin soon. He however added that indeed some ambitious princes have commenced discreet lobbying of kingmakers and influential members of the town as well as prominent Yoruba sons and daughters with the aim of clinching the revered throne.

The process of filling the stool from all indications appears not to be a straight forward one for both the kingmakers who are traditionally known as the Oyomesi and the state government as some issues such as the claim of other branches to the throne are rearing their heads. Findings by Saturday Telegraph have shown that only one chieftaincy family known as Atiba Ruling House exists, consisting of 11 sub-houses devised to accommodate the descendants of the sons of late Alaafin Atiba Atobatele who founded the present Oyo in 1837.

The names of the sons whose descendants are entitled to produce occupants to the throne are Adelu, Adelabu, Adesokan, Olawoyin, Tella Okitipupa, Tella Agbojulogun, Adeyemi Alowolodu. Others include, Adesiyan, Adediran Baba Ese Apata, Lanite and Abidekun. So far, only two families have had the fortune of producing occupants to the stool since the demise of Oba Atiba Atobatele in 1859. The families and those who had reigned in Oyo have been those of Adelu and Alowolodu. For the records, Adelu who is said to be the first son of Atiba ruled after his father. He was succeeded by his far more junior brother, Adeyemi. When he (Adeyemi I) died, his nephew, Oba Bamigbade Lawal Aogo Ija (Adelu’s first son came to the throne). He too was succeeded by his first son, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Ladigbolu who was Adelu’s grandson. Upon his (Ladigbolu) death, his nephew, Oba Abdulhakeem Adeniran Adeyemi II, a grandson to Oba Adeyemi I took the throne in succession.

However, upon his deposition by the then Action Group led government in Western Region, his cousin, Oba Muhammed Bello Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II who is a direct son of Ladigbolu I and great great grandson of Oba Adelu came to the throne thus paving the way for his just departed nephew, Oba Abdulhamid Olayiwola Adeyemi III to come to the throne. From the look of things, Adelu which is also known as Agunloye clan will likely take the throne to the exclusion of the other clans, a move that is being stoutly contested by scions from other branches, particularly by a prince from the Olawoyin clan, Prince Tijani Adebayo Olawoyin who is urging the kingmakers to consider a successor to the late monarch away from the two mentioned sub-houses.

Addressing the media recently in his residence in Oyo town, Olawoyin said, “A lot of disservice has been done to other descendants of the nine remaining ruling houses who have had to watch their cousins from Adelu/ Agunloye and Alowolodu branches take turns to their own exclusion. We are all children of the late Oba Atiba and no ruling house should have more right to the throne than the others.”

Olawoyin who stated that he contested the stool with the departed king in 1971 also urged the state government and the kingmakers to do justice to his claim by looking outside the two favoured families for the successor to Oba Adeyemi, adding that doing so will mean that they (the kingmakers and government) will be writing their names in gold. Faulting the claims of Prince Olawoyin, a member of the Agunloye House and former Archbishop Emeritus of the Ilesa Diocese of Methodist Mission, Archbishop Lawrence Ayo Ladigbolu who stated that though he had in the past heard that some other princes from other houses branches have been protesting about being in-cluded in the succession order urged that whatever agitation must be done within the ambit of law, saying the issue is legal. “This is a statutory issue. It is an issue of law. I think people should be sensible enough to know the difference between sentiment and legality.

To me, I cannot claim not to have heard about protests here and there but what we have is an issue of law. The Alaafin Chieftaincy has its own law. Anybody who has issues with the chieftaincy law will have to seek redress via a process prescribed by law,” he said. When asked to state what the law states in particular terms, he urged our correspondent to get a copy of the law since he would not wish to be dragged further into the issue. Efforts by our correspondent to seek Oyo State Government’s position on the issue proved fruitless as at the time of filing this report, both the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Alhaji Bayo Lawal declined to make an elaborate comments on the issue. When contacted, Adisa referred our correspondent to Lawal, saying “This is not an area which I can dabble into because the files are with the Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters. They are the custodians of the records relating to chieftaincy declaration on that stool.” On his part, Lawal urged our correspondent to see him saying the issue is too sensitive for him to divulge on phone, promising to furnish our correspondent with all the needed information with specific regards to the Declaration on Alaafin of Oyo stool. “I am not going to talk to you on the phone.

I want to speak to you faceto- face to be sure that I am talking to a journalist since the request you are making is very confidential,” he said with a promise to avail our correspondent with relevant information regarding the stool in person.

