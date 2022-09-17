Alaafin succession race: Kingmakers shortlist 10 candidates from 65 applicants

Members of the Oyo Traditional Council (Oyomesi) have shortlisted 10 candidates from the 65 princes vying for the vacant stool of Alaafin. According to a press release signed by Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, and made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the Acting Regent and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, made this disclosure yesterday on behalf of the Council. The Basorun stated that members of the Oyomesi would soon meet to deliberate on the next step, which is the Ifa consultation to determine who will be the 46th Alaafin of Oyo following the passing on of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, aged 83, on April 22, 2022 having reigned for 52 years. According to Basorun; “Whoever emerges among the shortlisted aspirants will be the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

The acting regent used the medium to react to an alleged information in some media, including the social media on the collection of N200,000 from each of the aspirants and representation of one of the Oyomesi during the interview period. According to him; “the State Government is not only aware, but was carried along in all our proceedings before, during and after the interview period.

The State Government is ably represented by the Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government and some officials of the Council. “On the Alapinni matter, he is a member of the Oyomesi, but presently indisposed. To follow the due process, he needs to be represented in order to keep him abreast of development. He cannot be left out in the scheme things. Hence, we request for his representative. Health is wealth. We wish him quick recovery. “People should watch their utterances and refrain from reckless comments capable of causing implosion. People entrusted with the peace and tranquility of the town should not just rush to the Press for mischief making. It is better for one to find out about what he or she doesn’t know from the authentic source, than going to the Press to cause disaffection.”

