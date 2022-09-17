News Top Stories

Alaafin succession race: Kingmakers shortlist 10 candidates from 65 applicants

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Members of the Oyo Traditional Council (Oyomesi) have shortlisted 10 candidates from the 65 princes vying for the vacant stool of Alaafin. According to a press release signed by Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, and made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the Acting Regent and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, made this disclosure yesterday on behalf of the Council. The Basorun stated that members of the Oyomesi would soon meet to deliberate on the next step, which is the Ifa consultation to determine who will be the 46th Alaafin of Oyo following the passing on of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, aged 83, on April 22, 2022 having reigned for 52 years. According to Basorun; “Whoever emerges among the shortlisted aspirants will be the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

The acting regent used the medium to react to an alleged information in some media, including the social media on the collection of N200,000 from each of the aspirants and representation of one of the Oyomesi during the interview period. According to him; “the State Government is not only aware, but was carried along in all our proceedings before, during and after the interview period.

The State Government is ably represented by the Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government and some officials of the Council. “On the Alapinni matter, he is a member of the Oyomesi, but presently indisposed. To follow the due process, he needs to be represented in order to keep him abreast of development. He cannot be left out in the scheme things. Hence, we request for his representative. Health is wealth. We wish him quick recovery. “People should watch their utterances and refrain from reckless comments capable of causing implosion. People entrusted with the peace and tranquility of the town should not just rush to the Press for mischief making. It is better for one to find out about what he or she doesn’t know from the authentic source, than going to the Press to cause disaffection.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CDD fears rate of violence, fake news, threat to peaceful conduct of poll

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has expressed concern over the high rate of fake news and all sorts of misinformation being spread around in the build up to Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The CDD also laments that acts of violence and unsubstantiated news would be a major obstacle to the success […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Lawan meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan have held a closed-door meeting. The meeting took place inside the Aso Rock Villa on Sunday.   Though discussions in the meeting are yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report, the Senate had recently lamented the state of insecurity in Nigeria. […]
News

NEF to Nigerians: Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to north

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has urged Nigerians not to attribute the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the failure of the north where the president came from. This is as the elder statesman said the northern region is not spared of the misgovernance of the current administration, adding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica