Metro & Crime

Alaafin’s erudition is a pride to Yoruba race – NIPOST boss, Adewusi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Services, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has said that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has raised the standards of monarchy beyond all expectations.
He said this is evident after 50 years of being on the throne with what he called impeccable elevation of the traditional institution in Nigeria.
Adewusi, in his congratulatory message to the Alaafin, said 50 years of Adeyemi’s time on the throne has brought Oyo an unparalleled pride.
He said the entire Yoruba race and indeed Nigerians cannot but admit that the Alaafin has brought monarchy to an enviable height that can only be emulated by other Obas and others who may be aspiring to lead their people in the nearest future.
“Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has added glamour, purpose, and direction to monarchy. The intellectual capacity of our royal father has come to demonstrate that kingship is not for the average thinker. Our father has shown that education, scholarship and erudition are necessary tools a royal father needs for productive and successful reign,” Adewusi said in his statement.
Saying that Oyo has witnessed tremendous development since his ascension to the throne, Adewusi noted that Alaafin Adeyemi’s influence is equally felt in other parts of Yorubaland as a major guide for the race.
Specifically, Adewusi said he has been a beneficiary of Oba Adeyemi’s generous guidance, adding that on many occasions, he had consulted the monarch for his fatherly advice on knotty issues.
Praying for many more years on the throne, Adewusi said Nigeria still requires the guidance of the likes of Alaafin as the nation confronts her many socio-political and economic challenges.
“We can only pray for baba’s reign to continue to bring peace, development and stability to Oyo, the Yoruba race and indeed, Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 220 bandits, rescue 644 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity killed 220 bandits in North-West in six months. The troops also arrested 335 suspects and 147 informants within the period. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing held at Faskari Army Special Super Camp 4. Onyeuko, who […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde sacks Commissioner, swaps two others

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has relieved the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja, of his appointment. The Governor, in a letter dated August 10, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the termination takes immediate effect. A statement by the Chief Press […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: Gunmen kill two policemen in businessman’s kidnap attempt

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Kidnappers have shot dead two policemen attached to the Managing Director of a popular eatery, GT Plaza, in Benin, Edo State. The heavily armed men had on Wednesday night trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma, with the intent of kidnapping him. The suspects were said to have attempted to force […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica