Alaafin’s wives: The newest brides in town

The death of the Alaafin of Oyo has caused a stir on social media as many have wondered what would become of his wives.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III's transition, has been described as a significant loss to the entire Yoruba race.

Oloris’ fate

Ifayemi Elebuibon, an Ifa priest, in an interview with online medium, spoke about the position of the Yoruba tradition regarding the fate of the late monarch’s wives. Elebuibon, based in Oyo State, said the queens could either remarry after the late king’s burial rites or remain in the palace where the new king would inherit them as his wives.

He said: “At present, they will be mourning the departure of their husband. After the ceremonies of the right of passage, those who wished to stay back in the palace can stay, the new oba will come and take care of them, and those who wish to remarry can go and remarry.”

“The new monarch would inherit them as part of his inheritance to the throne,” he said. He explained that the wives of the Alaafin could only remarry after fulfilling traditional sacred rites of atonements and disassociating themselves from the palace. They are not allowed to marry any member of the royal family or ruling branch.

Alaafin’s first wife, Ayaba Abibat Nihinlola Adeyemi, married 65 years ago Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi is the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi’s first wife. Although it is an open secret that the late Alaafin had many wives, it is also a known fact that he loves them young and lightskinned. But not many knew his wife of over 60 years. Iya Adodo, as she is fondly called, has been described by many as a woman with a large heart and quality characteristics.

According to information, the monarch met and married Ayaba Abibat when she was in secondary school, at age of 17. Their meeting was said to be through his late younger sister, who was attending the same school with Ayaba sometimes in 1956.

That was before he ascended the throne of his forefathers in 1970. She later followed him to Lagos where he was working with an insurance company. Ayaba Abibat learned to sew, and became a trained tailor. They both lived in Lagos and had five children together — three girls and two boys. All of the children are grown and highly successful.

They are also blessed with many grandchildren. Ayaba Abibat, in her hay day, is said to be resourceful and fashionable, having studied and understood royalty. She knows what it means to be an Ayaba; not just to an ordinary Oba but a well respected king in Yorubaland.

Even up till now and despite her age, Ayaba Abibat Nihinlola still carries herself with so much respect and dignity befitting of her status. She is well loved and respected among other wives. She is a role model to many and a perfect example of what a virtuous woman should be. Iya Adodo is the mother of Alaafin’s first child (daughter) and the Aremo (first son).

The 18 wives of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, may now be available to suitors without undergoing cleansing rituals after the demise of the renowned monarch. Oba Adeyemi, 83, passed on late Friday after receiving treatments at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti and was buried the following day.

Although it is believed in the Yoruba tradition that the wives of the monarchs, either separated or still married are not at liberty to lay with other men until atonements have been made, palace sources said that the late Alaafin’s wives may now move on with their normal lives.

