Alaafin’s younger wives can still raise children through new Oba – Cleric

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A retired Archbishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Prince Ayo Ladigbolu, has said any of the younger wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, can be inherited by his successor and even raise children through him.

Ladigbolu, who is from the Agunloye ruling family that will produce the next Alaafin, said this yesterday in Oyo town against the suggestions on social media that the young widows are up for grabs by any suitors. The 83-year-old retired clergyman told New Telegraph that any Ayaba (Queen) in the Oyo Kingdom cannot marry twice as she is married once and for life to the Alaafin.

Ladigbolu said: “For a new Alaafin to inherit the wives of his predecessor is the normal process. That is what has been happening before. And indeed it is a continuity that is beneficial because the king who will normally take over those wives may decide that because one has competence in history; another in artistry, in dancing, etc., such wives are retained in the palace. “The king does not have to dismiss them. Alaafin’s wives are married only once to the king and to the throne. Once they are married, they are married for life. So, the transition just continues. That is the Oyo practice.”

 

