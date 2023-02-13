Metro & Crime

Alaafins’s oldest serving palace aide, Baba Kekere, dies at 120

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

 

Ten months after the Imperial Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo,ObaLamifi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye joined his ancestors at age 83, the longest serving servant in the palace, Baba Kekere, Morenikeji Lasisi, passed on this morning in Oyo. He was aged 120.

New Telegraph learnt that he had been ill for about few days before he gave up the ghost this morning.

His demise was confirmed to New Telegraph by the Director of Media and Publicity in the Alaafin’s Palace, Mr. Bode Durojaye, who said he was presently in Ibadan but would provide details later in the day when he gets to Oyo.

The Alaafin joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022 and was buried the second day.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okowa: Poor electoral system, Nigeria’s albatross

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has identified that Nigeria can only get better when the integrity of the electoral process can be guaranteed to reflect the will of the people during elections. The governor addressed members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the residence of the Chairman of the state’s Waste Management Board, Mr Emmanuel […]
Metro & Crime

Commuters Stranded As Lagos Commercial Drivers Begin 7-Day Strike Over Extortion By Park Management

Posted on Author Reporter

    Commercial drivers in Lagos State under the aegis of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), have commenced a seven-day boycott of roads in the state. The drivers are observing the boycott over alleged extortion by the management of motor parks and garages in the state. The protest left many commuters stranded […]
Metro & Crime

I will sign singer’s death warrant, says Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that immediately the appeal rights of the singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, who has been sentenced to death, elapses he will not waste one single minute before signing his Death Warrant. A Kano Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death on August 10, 2020 for blasphemy against the Prophet of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica