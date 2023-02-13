Alaafins’s oldest serving palace aide, Baba Kekere, dies at 120

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Ten months after the Imperial Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo,ObaLamifi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye joined his ancestors at age 83, the longest serving servant in the palace, Baba Kekere, Morenikeji Lasisi, passed on this morning in Oyo. He was aged 120.

New Telegraph learnt that he had been ill for about few days before he gave up the ghost this morning.

His demise was confirmed to New Telegraph by the Director of Media and Publicity in the Alaafin’s Palace, Mr. Bode Durojaye, who said he was presently in Ibadan but would provide details later in the day when he gets to Oyo.

The Alaafin joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022 and was buried the second day.

