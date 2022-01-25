Metro & Crime

Alabi assumes duty as new Lagos CP, assures of police visibility

The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of the state that he will ensure that the presence of policemen is felt in the state at all times so as to deter criminals and ensure that Rapid Response Squad is encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ concerns.

 

CP Alabi said this when he officially took over as the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police yesterday.

 

While, addressing journalists immediately after a handling over ceremony which took place at the Command’s Headquarters in Ikeja, Alabi said: “There will be respect for fundamental Human Rights, I will ensure that no breach of Human Rights will be tolerated under my command and watch.

 

“Although Lagos State is undoubtedly a familiar turf for me having served in the state for many years in different capacities, nevertheless,  it has become necessary to bring to the fore my template and policing vision.

 

We will also ensure that our men’s conduct while discharging their duties must be in conformity with our professional ethics, especially with issues of corruption and extra judicial killing and act of incivility to members of the public.

 

“We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence led community policing.

 

Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be encouraged to meet regularly with non-state actors to ensure common problems confronting their various areas of responsibilities are collectively addressed.”

 

Earlier, while officially handling over to the new Commissioner of Police, the outgoing Lagos CP, AIG Hakeem Odunmosu urged Lagosians to support the new CP the way he was supported in the state.

 

