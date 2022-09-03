Alabi calls for stakeholders’ support for FTAN’s WTD 2022 celebration

As the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) prepares for the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day 2022, the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi, has called on all stakeholders to support the federation in staging a grand ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on September 27 in Lagos. Alabi made the call when he played host to the fund raising committee led by Dr. Gani Tarzan Balogun, otherwise known as The Boatman, in his Lagos office recently. The BOT chairman said it is important for all stakeholders to join in the effort at celebrating the sector, noting that it would engender unity needed for the growth of tourism in the country.

“This committee should not be about fund raising alone, even though it is very critical to the hosting of the event but it should work hard to bring both the private sector and government together,” said Alabi, while giving his blessings and full support for the committee’s work, noting that he is ever ready to support the federation and the industry in his own little way. Alabi, who also doubles as the Legal Adviser and Company Secretary, Eko Hotels and Suites, offered some insights and guidelines on sustainable fund raising for the committee. Earlier in his address, Balogun disclosed that the committee thought it expedient to brief him on its activities and wished to be guided to ensure a successful World Tourism Day celebration.

