Travel & Tourism

Alabi calls for stakeholders’ support for FTAN’s WTD 2022 celebration

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) prepares for the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day 2022, the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi, has called on all stakeholders to support the federation in staging a grand ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on September 27 in Lagos. Alabi made the call when he played host to the fund raising committee led by Dr. Gani Tarzan Balogun, otherwise known as The Boatman, in his Lagos office recently. The BOT chairman said it is important for all stakeholders to join in the effort at celebrating the sector, noting that it would engender unity needed for the growth of tourism in the country.

“This committee should not be about fund raising alone, even though it is very critical to the hosting of the event but it should work hard to bring both the private sector and government together,” said Alabi, while giving his blessings and full support for the committee’s work, noting that he is ever ready to support the federation and the industry in his own little way. Alabi, who also doubles as the Legal Adviser and Company Secretary, Eko Hotels and Suites, offered some insights and guidelines on sustainable fund raising for the committee. Earlier in his address, Balogun disclosed that the committee thought it expedient to brief him on its activities and wished to be guided to ensure a successful World Tourism Day celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

FTAN settles issues between AVRS and Abuja hotel owners

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Finally, peace now reigns between the Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS) and the Hotel Owners Forum Abuja, HOFA, as the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has resolved the lingering crisis between the two bodies over unsettled bills. Hotels in Abuja over the years refused to make payment on the consumption of audio visual […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO rallies stakeholders for World Tourism Day 2022 celebration

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As the celebration of this year’s World Day, which is billed for September 27 beckons, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), has begun to rally its Member States and other stakeholders towards the global celebration. With the theme; Rethinking Tourism, the international day celebration will this year focus on re-imagining the sector’s growth, both […]
Travel & Tourism

Lalong: Let’s use cultural festivals to promote peace, unity in Plateau

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong has tasked his people on using cultural festivals as veritable tools for promoting peace and unity in the state given its rich and diverse cultural tourism heritage. Lalong made this know during the recent celebration of the 2021 edition of Amok Ibaas, a maiden cultural festival of the people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica