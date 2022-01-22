News

Alabi replaces Odumosu as Lagos CP

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi to Lagos Command to take over from Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu as the commissioner of police for the state. Alabi, who was until his redeployment the Bauchi State Police boss, was expected to resume at the Lagos Command, Ikeja on Monday, January 24. Meanwhile, Baba has also directed that Odumosu, who was recently promoted to the rank of AIG, should resume at the Force headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for onward redeployment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPOB not behind killings in South East, says Ezeife

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has dismissed the claims by the Federal Government that the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are responsible for killings and violence in the South-East. Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Ezeife said the attacks in the region are being carried out […]
News

Buhari speaks on Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process in Edo State, which led to the victory of the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The position of the President was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and […]
News

Anambra polls: Accord Party carpets APC, APGA, PDP

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The crisis of double candidates rocking the three front line political parties in Anambra State for the forthcoming governorship election has been describedbytheAccordParty (AP) as a prelude to failure in theNovember6electioninthe state. The party also said that the plot bythe three partiesto campaignwith dualcandidateswouldnotbeallowed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying: “We areawarethatthePeople’sDemocraticParty( PDP), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica