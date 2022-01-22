Alabi replaces Odumosu as Lagos CP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi to Lagos Command to take over from Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu as the commissioner of police for the state. Alabi, who was until his redeployment the Bauchi State Police boss, was expected to resume at the Lagos Command, Ikeja on Monday, January 24. Meanwhile, Baba has also directed that Odumosu, who was recently promoted to the rank of AIG, should resume at the Force headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for onward redeployment.

