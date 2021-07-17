ALADE ADETOLA GABRIEL:My focus is putting Nigeria destinations in Guinness Book of records

Alade Adetola Gabriel is the chief executive officer of @atgpaparazzi, a wedding/lifestyle photography outfit, which also specialises in destination photography, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on giving vent to his passion as a banker turned photographer, and who also finds joy in tourism, with a desire to explore the wonders of the earth alongside adventurous souls like him

Background

Alade Adetola Gabriel holds an Ordinary Diploma in Banking and Finance from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State. But this brilliant, quick witty and dashing young man, with an adventurous spirit, has dumped the inner sanctum of the banking world for the world of uncertain to give free rein for his desire to explore the world. His dress sense, life style, easy going disposition with a camera slug across his shoulders easily gives him away. However, what strikes you about his mien and carriage is that he does not come across as your normal professional photographer.

Curious about his look and comportment during our first meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference, in the company of some of the millennial tour operators, who I labelled as ‘his gang,’ we easily engaged in a conversation and behold, I tried unrivalling the man, sorry, the youth, behind the camera.

Tola Gabriel as he is fondly called by his ‘gang’ and everyone, was fascinated by the enchanting externality of our world as his love for the media and entertainment is what has catapulted him to become an event personnel, hugging the red carpet host, wedding and lifestyle photography while his undying love for sustainable tourism development keeps pushing him to use his camera and photography skills as a tool of advocacy to foster developmental growth. Today, he is the CEO of @atgpaparazzi, a wedding/lifestyle outfit and a photographer driven by passion for travelling, discovering and exploring the wonders of the earth. In order to give vent to his passion and treat others to his dreamed world, he chose also to become a tour operator and not just a tourist lone. So, he runs a local tour firm that encourages people from far and wide to explore and discover the artistic side of Nigeria, networking, connecting and also reigniting their love for their beloved country and environment. Beyond this, he has added tour guiding to his tour outfit, as he is a principal partner at ATGadventours, a travel and tour firm based in Lagos. As a professional tour operator, he was trained at Exodus International Aviation Academy and certified as a tour guide by the Ministry of Arts and Culture, Osun State. He is also a member of United Nations African Development Storytelling Conference. Besides is dislike for the regular white colar job, his family background and support have also inspired him on this path of self-discovering as he said that: ‘‘I come from a family that allows you chose what you want to become. I love being creative in my own way and exploring my own world. It was that desire to explore his world that set him on this exploratory journey of ‘no return’ of some sort as since 2018 when he first launched out with ‘Explore Badagry,’ he has soldiered on despite the odds. ‘‘That was in 2018 when I hosted Explore Badagry. It was a success even though I had to pump in personal money into making it happen as the first project and I can boldly say it was a dawn of good beginnings as my clients enjoyed themselves and they were able to give constructive criticisms about the little hiccups. ‘‘It was very challenging as I never imagined I can make it happen, but we came, we saw, we conquered and my tourists keep coming back again and again.’’ It is no wonder then that Tola Gabriel is always on the lookout for the next trip as it was the case during the Uyo trip when at the end of the NATOP’s AGM, instead of returning to Lagos, ‘his gang’ and himself headed straight to Obudu Mountain Resort and then toured some states in the Eastern part of the country before returning to Lagos days after. ‘‘I am glad when they say pack your bag, we are travelling,’’ he said of his fixation with travelling.

My first career pursuit

My early career after OND was as a fashion designer as I have always loved good looks. Basically, I prefer to be my own boss than indulge in the 8am-5pm syndrome, and it fared well as I used my skills in fashion design to sponsor myself to further my education and I still pictures myself owning an ATG Afrocentric Fashion House soonest.

Impression of Nigerian tourism

We’ve got the cultural and historical heritage that the world needs to know and connect with, visit and explore.

Attraction for tourism

My love for travelling, as I was able to discover that travelling is healing to the soul, it refreshes, rejuvenates and allows the traveller takes a break and see life from a n o t h e r wonderful angle. B a s i – cally, the world is a book, o n l y those t h a t travel w i l l browse through it different pages.

The reason for photography medium

I love to preach the gospel of our naturally blessed sites to the world. As a travel photographer,my job entails framing great sites and destinations in an amazingly manner through my lens, making it appealing to the world, so that they can choose to come see it for themselves and stop reading about it all year long.

Working in partnership with tour operators

Yes, as I believe in the saying that; “if I can do this alone, how much more if we do it together.”

Getting engaged by clients

It hasn’t been an easy ride but as we keep being consistent and building up our profiles with friends and families, clients keep up with our records and they keep multiplying as we don’t offer what we cannot do.

Challenges faced as tourism photographer Very challenging, not having the essential gears and gadgets is frustrating. No motivation and also the general insecurity portrayed by the Nigerian media. But we still have to move around hoping that someday we will rewrite the story.

Perception of people of me as a tourism photographer

Personally, the general public believes you are rich due to the social media fantasies, most of the time I get direct messages from my social media platforms that are full of motivations and inspirations even though I have some people that still think and imagine Tola is not serious.

Growth of tourism photography

It is growing as we keep educating and inspiring other creatives and partners about it, my team and I are coming up with a project that is going to educate everyone on the need to recognise everything around them as gold by embracing Nigeria tourism.

Tourism photography is a serious business

I see it as a serious business that I am going to build an empire from.

Challenges of shooting people, scenes, events, tourist attractions

That is the most challenging task in Nigeria, at the sight of a professional camera the world basically is against you, from the harassment of the military forces to the locals in different destinations, to the resorts, hotels, parks and everywhere. They all want to bill you, charge everyone with camera enormously forgetting that without the professional cameras their destinations and sites won’t be seen or heard of across the globe.

Every region in the country appeals to me

Every region in my country, Nigeria is efficiently appealing because each part of the country is either rich in cultural heritage or plateau heritage or natural artefacts.

Waterfall makes my world

Waterfall makes my world goes round all day and all time. It makes me understand that Almighty God is a Nigerian.

Unique attractions

Obudu Mountain Resort, Idanre Hills, and Oke Ado Awaiye, they are all beautiful in their own natural taste, specially designed by God.

My worse experience

My worse experience was when I had to learn tourism 101 in a trip to Idanre Hills in Ondo State. A never ever satisfied customer joined the trip and she gave the whole team hell, it is an experience I will never forget but will always share so that those coming into the game can learn from it and when they face it, they’ll be able to stay strong and pick themselves up and keep their heads high.

Tourism photography not yet a profitable venture

For the now it is not yet a profitable venture and certainly not for the faint hearted. Thank God I double as event photographer, which has been the sole sponsor of my tourism/ travel photography. But my goal is not a short time one in the game, with consistency it is going to be abundantly profitable.

Am happy

I am always happy to be part of those that are making Nigeria great again in the aspect of tourism. No regrets at all.

Future

plan Looking at running an annual tourism reality show, which is underway, hopefully would be launched this year. Also, to own one of Africa’s best travel and tour firms.

It is the new oil well and the future

Tourism is the new oil well, it might not be juicy now but with consistency and originality that we possess, you can capture our destinations into the Guinness Book of records.

To achieve ultimate results

Employ more creative thinkers, work with like minds and be blessed with amazing photography gears and gadgets.

Relaxation

Karaoke at the beach side but swimming makes me relax and unwind better.

Destination next

Chappal Waddi, which is located in Taraba State, Nigeria’s highest mountain point. It is near the border with Cameroon, in the Gashaka Gumti Forest Reserve and Gashaka Gumti National Park on the Mambilla Plateau.

