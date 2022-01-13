Alagbole in Douala

Anyone in Lagos, who has passed the Alagbole/ Akute Road from either Grammar School Bus Stop or Berger Bus Stop will understand the type of experience they go through on this road. To call it a bad road is an understatement coupled with the dust in Douala, Cameroon. So it was Alagbole/Akute that came to mind as I ply the road here also on bikes (okada). Interestingly, the okada riders here also take two passengers on each trip.

