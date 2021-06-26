Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange: Africa must stand strong to overcome challenging times

As a number of Africa countries go through challenging times imposed by COVID-19, governance issues and others, the President of African Tourism Board (ATB), Alain St.Ange, has urged them to stand strong and united in order to overcome these threatening challenges. “It is very clear for us at the African Tourism Board (ATB) that as the continent makes one step forward, it is pushed to retreat by two or three steps back.

These challenges are hurting and as the tourism board of the continent, we say we must stand strong even under these challenging times,” he said. St.Ange, who is a former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Minister of the Seychelles, further stated that: “The time is now for Africa to move forward as one. It is not a time for distractions and ‘trial and error’ actions. Things may get much worse before it gets better and people will suffer.

‘‘No one has a monopoly on ideas and everyone must be heard and invited to participate in the rebuilding of their country and this immaterial of the colour of their skin, political affiliation, religious belief or sexual difference. ‘‘The time is now to place square pegs in holes and round pegs in round holes. Let us be united and give Africa a break. Leaders must be brave and call on adversaries of the past to sit together to tackle the way forward as one.”

Our Reporters

