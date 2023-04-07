ALAIN ST.ANGE: Elected parliamentarian at 25, I’ve had a full life

Alain St.Ange, who is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, recently appointed by Ghana tourism as International Consultant and hononured alongside Edmund Bartlett, the Jamaican Minister of Tourism with Life Achievement award by the PATWA International Travel Awards during this year’s ITB Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin, spoke on the award, and his consultancy role among others.

You were recently honoured with Lifetime Achievement award by PATWA, what does this mean to you?

The recognition is rewarding. Both Minister Edmund Bartlett of Jamaica and me were singled out for our successful lifelong journey in tourism and for our continued innovation in destination marketing and for our ability to maneuver on the world stage in the positioning of our respective country as successful tourism destination. It is not my first recognition and award, but each time I receive one I feel good, I feel honoured and I say thank you. The ITB Berlin lifetime achievement recognition went a step further to the recent accolade a Seychelles daily newspaper referred to me as when they stated that I was most ‘tourified’ Tourism Minister in and outside Seychelles. This was a great title, and yes, I am grateful to see my efforts and dedication are recognised”.

Your tenure in office as a Minister has been referred to as most successful by many observers, what contributed to the huge impact you made?

Many politicians reach this high office as they are appointed Minister. Some technocrats or experts in their respective field, as was the case for me, are also often appointed as Ministers but many are not remembered and just fade away into oblivion as soon as they leave office. I worked as a Minister with passion and total dedication. Because of this even today many years after leaving office I am still being recognised for a job well done. The tourism industry in Seychelles even had a farewell cocktail reception at the Avani Resort for me when I left office. This is not a norm.

You are now a tourism consultant working with Ghana. Why Ghana and not your own Seychelles?

Why Ghana is simple They advertised searching for a tourism consultant in what they called an open bidding approach. I applied after a friend from a Ghana press forwarded the advert to me. I duly applied, did my interview and won the consultancy. Why not Seychelles is also as simple? No consultancy work on offer that I know of.

Over the years you ran for the office of Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and that of the President of Seychelles, what is next for you?

I have had a full life. Was an elected parliamentarian when I was only 25 and was re-elected many years later before being appointed the Seychelles Minister for Tourism and Culture. My Ministerial portfolio was then enlarged to become the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine. A full life that primarily saw me working in tourism since my years as a student ended. What next is that I’m busy writing my autobiography; Alain St.Ange, My Journey, which will be launched later this year as I continue working as a tourism consultant in different parts of the world.

