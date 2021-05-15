Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange leads African, ASEAN partnership through FORSEAA

Seychelles former Tourism Minister and the President of the African Tourism Board, who is also the executive director of Forum of Small Medium Economic AFRICA ASEAN (FORSEAA) is currently on a working visit to Indonesia to help through FORSEAA consolidate on cooperation between the Africa and the ASEAN block. FORSEAA is actively working with small businesses partnerships from both sides to benefit economically especially given the effects of COVID-19 on global economy.

“Through FORSEAA we are identifying selected items specially earmarked for export to Africa in the first phase with the hope that we can reduce cost of these same items in Africa and open a new trading avenue for innovative business entrepreneurs in Africa,’’ said St.Ange. He further noted that:

‘‘This approach is very much in line with FORSEAA’s stated vision and mission statements and it has pushed us to work with our network in Africa to help iden- tify possible partners to open this trading avenue between the two blocks – AFRICA and ASEAN.’’ Recently representatives of FORSEAA, led by St.Ange crisscrossed Indonesia touching key industrial cities to identify products to make the first list for this new FORSEAA – led trade cooperation between the two blocks. “The enthusiasm on the ground was so evident and the welcome we got in city after city was just great.

