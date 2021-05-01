Travel & Tourism

Alain St Ange partners others to make Indonesia tropical islands new tourist destination

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Alain St Ange, head of Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy, a former tourism minister of Seychelles and the President of the African Tourism Board, which is also part of the World Travel Network (WTN) Organisation, is a well –known figure in global tourism especially for his commitment to developing and marketing African tourism. He recently visited Indonesia where he has been contacted by some groups to offer assistance on helping to consolidate their tourism gains. He spoke on this mission and other preoccupations of his to journalists while on transit in Dubai to Jarkata.

“I am on my way to Jakarta to meet some tourism islands groups wanting to look at consolidating their tourism industry,” he said. “I work closely with friends in successful and respected communication and press organisations and have been approached by some Indonesian developers to make their tropical islands the new tourist destination,” he revealed. St Ange said he hopes to use his skills and years of expertise to help these islands, adding that he was humbled and felt privileged by the exciting opportunity to play a part in building the tourism industry of Indonesia.

“It will be no small feat, but I am committed to the task and will give it my heart and soul. ‘‘I was raised within the tourism industry and have spent my entire working life within the tourism sector, both within the private sphere and in government and have years of experience to bring to the table.” St Ange sees this opening as opportunity to foster in practical term the “South South Cooperation” that is so often talked about, but rarely implemented, he looks to bring Africa and Asia together with Indonesia as the bridge for key tourism players. Working out of his Seychelles based for this days, he spoke of the need to balance his various engagements with his family life. He said he was not leaving Seychelles but expected to take consultancy roles where his expertise is needed.

‘‘Today I embark on a temporary leave of absence from my island home. It remains to be seen how long I will need to be away for, but I remain cognisant of the need for balance in life and the importance of being there for my family as I now have a grandson, particularly during these trying times.’’

