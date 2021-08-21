Alain St.Ange scores big against Seychelles’ govt

It was a well deserved victory for Seychelles former Minister of Tourism, Alain St.Ange, as it country’s highest court has granted him improved monetary compensation following his suit challenging Seychelles’ government under former president Danny Faure, withdrawal of backing for his candidature for the post of the secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in 2017.

St.Ange was one of the top runners for the post that was eventually won by Zurab Pololikashvili. Given that he has incurred significant personal expenses in furtherance of his campaign efforts on an international stage before the abrupt withdrawal of his endorsement by the government days to the election, he sought for amicable settlement of compensation from his government but was turned down by the government, prompting his resort to court for a redress.

After several years, the matter has finally been concluded before the Court of Appeal, the highest court in Seychelles. While his country’s Attorney General had sought on appeal to have the case dismissed in its entirety, St.Ange had appealed against the quantum.

He noted candidly that the sum awarded at Supreme Court level was barely enough to cover his filing fees, but did little to compensate for the tremendous expenses he had incurred during his campaign. However, the court in its ruling last week increased the award for St.Ange to nearly seven million rupees, effectively reimbursing most of his out of pocket expenses during his campaign period. This sum included one million rupees in moral damage, one of the highest sums to be awarded in the country for non-monetary damage to date.

The judgement is seen by observers as not only a victory for St.Ange but for the entire populace as it shows that the state can’t trample on their rights unjustly and go scot free. St. Ange is said to have expressed joy and relief that his four years travail has finally ended on a happy note.

