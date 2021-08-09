Alake: People without second income have no business in politics

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo yesterday argued that, politics is not for people who do not have a second profession other that being a politician.

The monarch made the statement while receiving a non-profit organisation known as ‘Ogun What Is Next 2021’ at his Ake Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Alake noted that, Nigeria needs politicians who already have enough to fend for themselves not people who would get tempted to divert what is meant for the public to their personal pockets.

He also advised the ‘Ogun What is Next’ Group to propagate what is actually the next thing to do in Nigerian politics, which they have discovered as youths.

The ‘OgWN 2021’ association which aimed at engaging Nigerian youths in active politics is to hold a Conference in commemoration of United Nation’s (UN) International Youth Day on the 13th of August 2021.

The monarch charged members of the group to strive to remove the odium of portraying that nothing works in Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...