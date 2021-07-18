Body & Soul

Alakija: An amazon leaps to the 7th floor

When she was born into the family of the famous Chief L.A Ogbara in Ikorodu in 1951, only fate knew what destiny held for her. She grew through her dreams and career and become devoted to the course of humanity.

 

A philanthropist and Nigerian business tycoon, Funsho Alakija, had her primary education from Dinorben School for Girls in Hafodunos Hall, Wales. She was also at the Muslim High School Sagamu Ogun State, Nigeria. Alakija did her secretarial studies from Pitman’s Central College, London. She did a course in fashion designing from the American College and from the Central School of Fashion, London. Folorunsho is married to Modupe Alakija, who is a lawyer.

 

The couple has completed about 40 successful years of marriage. Blessed with four sons and grandchildren, they live in Lagos, Nigeria. Alakija is the second richest African woman and the third richest woman of African descent in the world. She has business interests in the fashion, oil and printing industries.

 

The Executive Vice- Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, she is also the Group Managing Director of The Rose of Sharon Group.

 

The Group comprises The Rose of Sharon Prints & Promotions Limited and Digital Reality Prints Limited. Forbes rated her as the richest woman in Nigeria with an approximate net worth of $2.1 billion, and the 87th in the list of the world’s ‘most powerful women’.

 

Alakija is rumoured to be the second most powerful woman in Africa. Alakija started her own business venture with her own tailoring company, Supreme Stitches. Her perseverance paid off, as within a few years, her company created a niche for itself.

 

Alakija renamed it The Rose of Sharon House of Fashion. She was the national President and lifelong trustee of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN). Alakija left no stone unturned to endorse the Nigerian culture, through this forum.

 

Her company, Famfa Limited was granted the oil prospecting license (OPL). Expanding her horizons, Alakija established a partnership with Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited. Alakija was selected as the Vice Chairman of the National Heritage Council and Endowment for the Arts by the Federal Government of Nigeria. She believes in giving back to society what one gets from it.

 

She has established The Rose of Sharon Foundation to empower orphans and widows through sustained opportunities. Forbes mentioned her as the 87th in the World’s Most Powerful Women’s list in the year 2015. Alakija is also known as an Apostle, who reaches out to many women, widows and orphans regularly.

 

She holds fellowships and prayer meetings with them. For her, making a difference in the life of a widow should not just be about the bag of rice and semolina.

The testimonies about her include her counselling, encouraging prayers and sound words of God regularly to the widows. “A billionaire she is, but close your eyes and imagine her calling out prayer points in a church environment and you just might feel the down-toearth woman of means I’m trying to describe.”

As a successful entrepreneur, who has been acknowledged locally and globally, President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, also recognised Alakija, saying she dedicated her resources to humanitarian causes.

The President acknowledged her passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions, thereby making a difference in their communities and across the nation.

The President and the First Lady thanked Alakija for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.

