Alamieyeseigha’s $954,807 Looted Funds: FG, US sign assets return agreement

The Federal Government and the United States of America yesterday in Abuja signed an agreement on the repatriation of $954,807.40 looted assets recovered from former Bayelsa State governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, said the agreement was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s anticorruption war. He said that the president has already approved the expected sum to be utilised for implementation of a health center project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa. He noted that the project is to be monitored by the Civil Society Organisations and the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The minister urged the govern-ment of the United States of America to continue to demonstrate the usual cooperation and understanding, in other pending cases, so that the agreements in relation thereto can be concluded as soon as possible. “This will ensure that these funds are repatriated to Nigeria in earnest.

“I wish to state that Nigeria is in dire need of these refunds to support the implementation of more projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.” He, therefore, expressed his gratitude to the efforts of the government of the U.S. in ensuring that looted funds are returned to Nigeria not only in this case, but in other pending cases. In her response, The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard assured of her country’s commitment in collaborating with the Federal Government in the fight against corruption. The meeting also had the Attorney General of Bayelsa State, Mr Bilya Dambe, SAN in attendance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...