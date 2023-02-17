Metro & Crime Top Stories

Alamieyeseigha’s $954,807 Looted Funds: FG, US sign assets return agreement

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government and the United States of America yesterday in Abuja signed an agreement on the repatriation of $954,807.40 looted assets recovered from former Bayelsa State governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, said the agreement was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s anticorruption war. He said that the president has already approved the expected sum to be utilised for implementation of a health center project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa. He noted that the project is to be monitored by the Civil Society Organisations and the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The minister urged the govern-ment of the United States of America to continue to demonstrate the usual cooperation and understanding, in other pending cases, so that the agreements in relation thereto can be concluded as soon as possible. “This will ensure that these funds are repatriated to Nigeria in earnest.

“I wish to state that Nigeria is in dire need of these refunds to support the implementation of more projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.” He, therefore, expressed his gratitude to the efforts of the government of the U.S. in ensuring that looted funds are returned to Nigeria not only in this case, but in other pending cases. In her response, The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard assured of her country’s commitment in collaborating with the Federal Government in the fight against corruption. The meeting also had the Attorney General of Bayelsa State, Mr Bilya Dambe, SAN in attendance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: AGF Malami joins race, declares for Kebbi guber

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN) has finally declared his intention to contest for the Kebbi State governorship. He made this declaration yesterday at the Presidential Lodge Birnin Kebbi adding that the decision was made after consultation with the political stakeholders in the state. He commended the efforts […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Armed thugs invade security meeting in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…injure participants, steal valuables   Armed thugs numbering over a 100 yesterday invaded the Arewa House in Kaduna, venue of the Northern Region’s Security Review meeting, attacked participants and destroyed tables and chairs at the gathering.   The event was attended by retired military officers, retired police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women groups, […]
Metro & Crime

We aren’t running slave camp – Chinese firm

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Chinese firm, Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, yesterday denied reports by a Twitter User @ Truthfully83 that it was running a slave camp in Nigeria. The denial, contained in a statement issued by counsel to the firm, Nnamdi Ahaaiwe, described the allegation as a calculated orchestrated campaign of calumny, blackmail and demarketing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica