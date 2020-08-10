Sports

Alampasu targets Eagles' return

Former junior international, Dele Alampasu, has set his sights on returning to Super Eagles as he continue to boast of a regular action with his new club, FK Ventspils.

 

According to a report on AOIFootball. com, the former U-17 World Cup winner, who has been out of the national team believes his time in the national team will come soonest.

 

Speaking after his side drew 1-1 at home to Spartaks, the 23-year-old said that it has been an amazing journey so far for him and hopes to keep doing well whenever he is given the nod to start in goal by the coaches. “It has been an impressive start to life in Latvia for me,” he said.

 

“I came here to play regularly and I’m happy with the game time I’m getting and hope it keeps getting better for me and the team.

 

“Every player’s dream is to play for his country, and I have always cherished being invited to the Super Eagles. Hopefully, I will get my time again now that I’m playing regularly with my club.”

 

He also stated that being the most active Nigerian goalkeeper at the moment might be an advantage for him but believes the coaches will have the final say.

 

The former CD Feirense shot-stopper has featured in six games for FK Ventspils this season with head coach Viorel Frunza making use of both Alampasu and Kostayan Makhanovsky in the 13 league games played so far.

