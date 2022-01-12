News

Alao-Akala: Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, Kalu, minister mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari; his immediate predecessor Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Chief Whip of the Senate Dr. Orji Kalu, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare have paid tribute to former Oyo State Governor, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala after he died suddenly Wednesday aged 71.

In their separate messages, they commiserated with the family, government and people of Oyo State over the development.

Buhari said through his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the deceased “served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities”.

He expressed hope and trust that the family, friends and associates mourning the late governor would honour his vision of entrenching good governance and passion to lift the downtrodden in society.

Jonathan lamented that Alao-Akala died when his services were still needed.

The ex-President said: “He was a public-spirited individual who excelled in many endeavours in both his private and public life, and never got tired of giving his best to the task of nation building.

“As a police officer, he rose through the ranks and diligently served the nation in various capacities before retiring as an Assistant Commissioner of Police. He was a key player in the Fourth Republic politics, especially in Oyo State where he served as Deputy Governor and Governor.”

Atiku, in a release by his media office, described the former governor’s death as “a rude shock”.

He urged the family and associates to take solace in the good legacy he left behind.

Kalu, who described the Alao-Akala as “a consummate politician and philanthropist”, said he will be greatly missed by family, friends and associates.

He said: “I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of the former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

“The deceased was a consummate politician and philanthropist, who was committed to the growth and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Having served in various positions in the public sector, he contributed to nation-building in various capacities.

“His remarkable legacy will continue to speak for him.

“I join the people of Ogbomoso in mourning the passing of their illustrious son.”

The former Abia State governor urged the Akala family to take solace in the fact that the late politician lived a fulfilled life.

Dare said: “I received the news of the death of my elder brother, astute political statesman and former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala with a huge sense of loss, shock and pain. His death not only came suddenly, but quite devastating. He was like a big brother to me, so his death has robbed me of a dear one who was so passionate about the development of Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.”

 

