Alao-Akala died peacefully in his Ogbomoso home –Family

Against some insinuations that he slumped in the toilet and blood flowed through his mouth before he died, the family of the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, has declared that their patriarch died peacefully. The clarification was contained in a statement by the first son of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chief, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala. Olamijuwonlo said the burial arrangements will be announced later by the family. The statement read: “With humble acceptance of the will of God, we announce the passing of our grandfather, father, husband and leader, His Excellency Otunba (Dr.) Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, JP, psc, which occurred on Wednesday, 12th January 2022.

