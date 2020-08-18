Alao-Akala tackles Shittu over Oyo APC reconciliation committe

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao- Akala, who was saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the death on June 25 of his successor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has reacted to caustic comments of some people regarding the leadership role thrust on him, saying that leadership was commanded and not demanded.

Specifically referring to an alleged comment by former Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shittu, that he did not have qualities to make him an APC leader or the requisite to chair the party’s reconciliation committee, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor said he neither begged nor told anyone to allow him become the leader of the APC in Oyo State.

Alao-Akala said: “Those purveying the news are political neophytes and nonstarters. I have read and heard comments by some politicians about the leadership of the party, after the untimely death of former governor Abiola Ajimobi and I am not ready to join issues with them because they lack the political experience and exposure to understand that people command leadership and not demand it.

“The purveyors of the rumour, to say the least, are political neophytes and nonstarters. I have not told nor begged anybody that I want to lead the party. The leadership of the party would emerge naturally.

Those people are just privileged because they joined the party before me, not because they know what leadership is all about. ”

