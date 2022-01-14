Alao-Akala was one of my destiny helpers – Ayefele

Ace musician Yinka Ayefele has paid tribute to ex-Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala who died in Ogbomoso on Wednesday aged 71. In a statement yesterday, Ayefele said Alao-Akala was “one of my destiny helpers”. The founder of Fresh 105.9FM recalled the deceased facilitated his playing for personalities, including former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “There is no way I will write the story of my life and I will not devote ample space to documenting the various acts of benefaction of Otunba Alao-Akala towards me. He was indeed one of my destiny helpers. “He was one of the individuals that God greatly used for me. He facilitated how I became the darling musician for Aso Rock when I became close to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. I have since then been doing musical performances for the Atiku family when they have social functions. “As part of the unique attributes that set the former governor apart, he was genuinely interested in the progress of other people.

