Alao-Akala’s alleged N11.5bn fraud: No evidence Babalola’s firm received kickbacks –Witness

Mr. Ayatudeen Ahmed, a witness in an alleged N11.5 billion fraud suit against former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State and two others, yesterday said there was no document indicating that one of the defendants, Olufemi Babalola, received kickbacks from contractors. Ahmed, who was part of the team that investigated the alleged fraud against the defendants, disclosed this yesterday while testifying before an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alao-Akala, Babalola, a businessman, and Hosea Agboola, a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, are being prosecuted by EFCC over an alleged N11.5 billion fraud.

The defendants are facing an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, award of contract without budgetary provision and acquiring property with money derived from illegal activities, among others. NAN reports that Ahmed was cross-examined by Akeem Afolabi (SAN), Counsel to Alao-Akala and Babalola.

